Google releases Android 11 patch with Developer Preview 1.1

9to5Google Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The Android 11 Developer Preview launched two weeks ago with six releases scheduled before the Q3 2020 launch. Google today announced a “patch” for Android 11 that’s being referred to as DP 1.1.

The post Google releases Android 11 patch with Developer Preview 1.1 appeared first on 9to5Google.
Recent related news from verified sources

The Essential phone set to gain Android 11 Developer Preview support

Even with Essential as a company biting the dust, the firm confirmed that device support would end after the February 2020 security patch. Despite that, appears...
9to5Google

March security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images & OTAs live

The latest Android 10 update for the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 is rolling out today, but somewhat overshadowed by the Android 11 Developer Preview....
9to5Google

