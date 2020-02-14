Google releases Android 11 patch with Developer Preview 1.1
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () The Android 11 Developer Preview launched two weeks ago with six releases scheduled before the Q3 2020 launch. Google today announced a “patch” for Android 11 that’s being referred to as DP 1.1.
