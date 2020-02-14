Global  

The Batman director shares first look at new tricked-out Batmobile

The Verge Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The Batman director shares first look at new tricked-out BatmobileBatman’s Batmobile has always been cool, but Matt Reeves’ version in The Batman is one of the most badass.

Reeves shared the photo on Twitter today, showing the vehicle from three different angles. The menacing front — note the grille on top of the hood — adds to the impact. The side profile shows off the striking angular points to the vehicle, flowing down into the car’s rear — one that gives me Mad-Max vibes. Look, the car is beautiful. There are elements of the classic Batmobile Adam West drove in the original Batman series, too, as fans on Twitter have noticed. And it’s a departure from the versions Zack Snyder and Christopher Nolan used in their Batman films.



