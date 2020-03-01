'It was surreal': How a Bay Area man spent a week in China amid the coronavirus outbreak before following the CDC's advice to self-quarantine for 2 weeks after returning to the US
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () · A Bay Area resident visited Kunming in China's Yunnan province 979 miles southwest of Wuhan, where COVID-19 originated, on January 25 in the midst of the coronavirus disease outbreak.
· Despite it being Chinese New Year, he said the streets were completely empty and the effects of the virus seemed to worsen each day, with...
(Natural News) Scientists monitoring the ongoing the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China have found one surprising bit of silver lining.... NaturalNews.com Also reported by •CTV News •Reuters •SBS •WorldNews