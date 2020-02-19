Galaxy S20+ First Impressions: Mostly stellar, but w/ the same Samsung frustrations
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series goes on sale this week and, at the time of writing, a lot of those who pre-ordered are already getting their hands on these new smartphones. I’ll be working on full reviews of the Galaxy S20/+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra over the next week or two, but I’ve had my hands on the S20+ for the past 24 hours and I’ve got a few thoughts to share.
more…
The post Galaxy S20+ First Impressions: Mostly stellar, but w/ the same Samsung frustrations appeared first on 9to5Google.
Samsung blamed the coronavirus for the horrible initial sales of their new Galaxy S20 in South Korea. According to Gizmodo, the company sold 70,800 units of the phone on its first day available. Its Galaxy S10 line released in 2019 sold 140,000 units on its first day. Samsung points to the...
Last year I had the opportunity to try the first iteration of the Galaxy Buds in order to compare them with the original AirPods. Today, I go hands-on with the... 9to5Mac Also reported by •The Verge •engadget •9to5Google