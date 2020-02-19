Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series goes on sale this week and, at the time of writing, a lot of those who pre-ordered are already getting their hands on these new smartphones. I’ll be working on full reviews of the Galaxy S20/+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra over the next week or two, but I’ve had my hands on the S20+ for the past 24 hours and I’ve got a few thoughts to share.



more…



The post Galaxy S20+ First Impressions: Mostly stellar, but w/ the same Samsung frustrations appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

