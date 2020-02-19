Global  

Galaxy S20+ First Impressions: Mostly stellar, but w/ the same Samsung frustrations

9to5Google Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series goes on sale this week and, at the time of writing, a lot of those who pre-ordered are already getting their hands on these new smartphones. I’ll be working on full reviews of the Galaxy S20/+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra over the next week or two, but I’ve had my hands on the S20+ for the past 24 hours and I’ve got a few thoughts to share.

News video: Samsung Blames The Coronavirus For The Galaxy S20’s Low Sales Numbers

Samsung Blames The Coronavirus For The Galaxy S20’s Low Sales Numbers 00:32

 Samsung blamed the coronavirus for the horrible initial sales of their new Galaxy S20 in South Korea. According to Gizmodo, the company sold 70,800 units of the phone on its first day available. Its Galaxy S10 line released in 2019 sold 140,000 units on its first day. Samsung points to the...

