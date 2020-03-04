Global  

Apple now lets apps send ads in push notifications

The Verge Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Apple now lets apps send ads in push notifications

Apple will now allow push notifications to be used for advertising, so long as users agree to receive the ads first.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple updated its App Store guidelines today with a change to its traditionally strict restrictions around push notifications. Apple has long banned apps from using notifications for “advertising, promotions, or direct marketing purposes,” but that changes today. Apps can now send marketing notifications when “customers have explicitly opted in to receive them.” Users must also be able to opt out of receiving the ads.

"Apple also banned apps from assisting with crimes"

The change follows a couple incidents over the past two years in which Apple bent its own rules by sending out push notifications that...
