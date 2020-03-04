Global  

How to watch UFC 248: The undefeated Israel Adesanya hopes to continue his streak against third-ranked Yoel Romero

Business Insider Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
How to watch UFC 248: The undefeated Israel Adesanya hopes to continue his streak against third-ranked Yoel Romero 

· *UFC 248 will be streamed exclusively through the ESPN+ streaming service on March 7, with the **early preliminary rounds set for 6:15 p.m. ET, and the main card matches set to start at 10 p.m. ET. *
· *The PPV event costs $64.99 for new and existing ESPN+ subscribers with a monthly plan.*
· *Members who sign up...
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Live updates: UFC 248 - Israel Adesanya v Yoel Romero, fight start time, how to watch in NZ, live streaming

Live updates: UFC 248 - Israel Adesanya v Yoel Romero, fight start time, how to watch in NZ, live streamingFollow the action live as Kiwi UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 in Las Vegas. The main event...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CBS SportstalkSPORT

UFC 248: Israel Adesanya prepared for five rounds of unpredictability in title defence against Yoel Romero

UFC 248: Israel Adesanya prepared for five rounds of unpredictability in title defence against Yoel RomeroYoel Romero has never been stopped in his 13-fight UFC career. Israel Adesanya wants to change that. The Kiwi UFC middleweight champion will face Romero in a...
New Zealand Herald


