Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Judge rejects Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘free speech’ lawsuit against Google

Judge rejects Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘free speech’ lawsuit against Google

TechCrunch Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Last July, Hawaii representative and longshot Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing the company of violating her First Amendment rights to free speech when it briefly suspended her campaign’s ad account. On Wednesday, California’s Central District Court rejected the suit outright. Gabbard’s campaign, Tulsi Now, Inc., asked for $50 million […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation [Video]Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation

The Hawaii congresswoman's lawsuit claims she has suffered damages estimated in excess of $50 million.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Files Defamation Suit Against Hillary Clinton [Video]Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Files Defamation Suit Against Hillary Clinton

The lawsuit says Clinton&apos;s remarks on a podcast have caused Gabbard to lose &quot;$50 million — and counting.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tulsi Gabbard’s $50 Million Suit Against Google Is Dismissed

The Democratic presidential candidate had accused the tech giant of infringing on her free speech when it temporarily suspended her advertising account.
NYTimes.com

Court Dismisses Tulsi Gabbard’s Lawsuit Against Google: ‘These Facts Could Never Give Rise to a First Amendment Claim’

Read the rest of this entry »
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

planyourwebsite

PlanYour.Website Judge rejects Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘free speech’ lawsuit against Google https://t.co/K0la5A9m8w #TechNews 5 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Judge rejects Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘free speech’ lawsuit against Google https://t.co/2h2DJDmKag 11 minutes ago

realleymichel

David Harley Michel RT @TechCrunch: Judge rejects Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘free speech’ lawsuit against Google https://t.co/IoNhEK0YqX by @tayhatmaker https://t.co/XEq… 16 minutes ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Federal judge rejects Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's suit against Google that claimed the brief suspension of her Ads accoun… https://t.co/srPJecuXJG 20 minutes ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce Judge rejects Tulsi Gabbard's 'free speech' lawsuit against Google https://t.co/T4nbYMFzdi https://t.co/fZaaGOqqVL 20 minutes ago

ahmed_serougi

Ahmed Rasmi Serougi Judge rejects Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘free speech’ lawsuit against Google https://t.co/nIWnDxvt3T #mrahmedserougi https://t.co/T4W8K3TXQ4 21 minutes ago

nmachijidenma

nmachi jidenma Judge rejects Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘free speech’ lawsuit against Google https://t.co/cS2lWHBVYh https://t.co/E2oY48RiEa 21 minutes ago

juaniraola

Juan Iraola Judge rejects Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘free speech’ lawsuit against Google1: https://t.co/TIxHeOZhXZ 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.