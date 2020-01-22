Judge rejects Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘free speech’ lawsuit against Google

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Last July, Hawaii representative and longshot Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing the company of violating her First Amendment rights to free speech when it briefly suspended her campaign’s ad account. On Wednesday, California’s Central District Court rejected the suit outright. Gabbard’s campaign, Tulsi Now, Inc., asked for $50 million […] 👓 View full article

