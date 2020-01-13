A VC who worked at Google and Twitter identifies 4 reasons why US software companies struggle to expand to Europe and unveils a new $80 million fund to fix it
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () · *FrontlineX is a new $80 million fund from London and Dublin-based VC Frontline Ventures. *
· *The firm previously focused on early stage European investments but this new fund will exclusively work with growth stage US SaaS startups looking to expand into Europe. *
· *The fund has identified four reasons why US software...
The Australian government has committed $34.58 million to an emergency wildlife recovery program. The investment comes after officials have cited the bushfires engulfing the country as “an ecological..
Fifth Wall Ventures Management, a venture capital firm that focuses on innovation in real estate, has closed a new $100 million fund focused on helping... bizjournals Also reported by •TechCrunch •New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Piotr Dębek RT @businessinsider: A VC who worked at Google and Twitter identifies 4 reasons why US software companies struggle to expand to Europe and… 2 minutes ago
parvez ahmed RT @StrictlyVC: A VC who worked at Google and Twitter identifies 4 reasons why US software companies struggle to expand to Europe and unvei… 5 minutes ago
Michael Lisse A VC who worked at Google and Twitter identifies 4 reasons why US software companies struggle to expand to Europe a… https://t.co/XyNEebgfP6 14 minutes ago