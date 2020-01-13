A VC who worked at Google and Twitter identifies 4 reasons why US software companies struggle to expand to Europe and unveils a new $80 million fund to fix it

Piotr Dębek RT @businessinsider: A VC who worked at Google and Twitter identifies 4 reasons why US software companies struggle to expand to Europe and… 2 minutes ago parvez ahmed RT @StrictlyVC: A VC who worked at Google and Twitter identifies 4 reasons why US software companies struggle to expand to Europe and unvei… 5 minutes ago Michael Lisse A VC who worked at Google and Twitter identifies 4 reasons why US software companies struggle to expand to Europe a… https://t.co/XyNEebgfP6 14 minutes ago christian.wagner RT @jack: We just held our first fully virtual Twitter global all-hands using @Google Meet and @SlackHQ. We had folks all around the world… 16 minutes ago Tech Investor News A VC who worked at Google and Twitter identifies 4 reasons why US software companies struggle to exp (Callum Burrou… https://t.co/2DYj4rExCA 19 minutes ago StrictlyVC A VC who worked at Google and Twitter identifies 4 reasons why US software companies struggle to expand to Europe a… https://t.co/0cP6Q3p0LI 44 minutes ago A Dire FSW Prophecy RT @DrakonicKnight: I finally have my digitigrade padding up on my shop! I only have one size currently but it has worked well for my proje… 50 minutes ago Winson Tang A VC who worked at Google and Twitter identifies 4 reasons why US software companies struggle to expand to Europe a… https://t.co/IfUbhaOeEZ 53 minutes ago