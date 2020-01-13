Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > A VC who worked at Google and Twitter identifies 4 reasons why US software companies struggle to expand to Europe and unveils a new $80 million fund to fix it

A VC who worked at Google and Twitter identifies 4 reasons why US software companies struggle to expand to Europe and unveils a new $80 million fund to fix it

Business Insider Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
A VC who worked at Google and Twitter identifies 4 reasons why US software companies struggle to expand to Europe and unveils a new $80 million fund to fix it· *FrontlineX is a new $80 million fund from London and Dublin-based VC Frontline Ventures. *
· *The firm previously focused on early stage European investments but this new fund will exclusively work with growth stage US SaaS startups looking to expand into Europe. *
· *The fund has identified four reasons why US software...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The new Bugatti EB110 Design in Bugatti Center [Video]The new Bugatti EB110 Design in Bugatti Center

Bugatti succeeded in producing a superlative sports car in 1991 with the EB110. Developed and created by Bugatti enthusiast Romano Artioli, the EB110 was in a league of its own – an epoch-making..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:27Published

Australia Pledges Millions Of Dollars To Protect Animals From Fires [Video]Australia Pledges Millions Of Dollars To Protect Animals From Fires

The Australian government has committed $34.58 million to an emergency wildlife recovery program. The investment comes after officials have cited the bushfires engulfing the country as “an ecological..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

RTP Global outs new $650M early-stage fund to back tech in US, Europe, India and South-East Asia

RTP Global, the VC firm founded by Russian entrepreneur and investor Leonid Boguslavsky, is announcing a new $650 million fund to continue backing early-stage...
TechCrunch

Fifth Wall closes $100M Retail Fund to put e-commerce brands in brick-and-mortar locations

Fifth Wall Ventures Management, a venture capital firm that focuses on innovation in real estate, has closed a new $100 million fund focused on helping...
bizjournals Also reported by •TechCrunchNew Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pwdplwaw

Piotr Dębek RT @businessinsider: A VC who worked at Google and Twitter identifies 4 reasons why US software companies struggle to expand to Europe and… 2 minutes ago

parvez1

parvez ahmed RT @StrictlyVC: A VC who worked at Google and Twitter identifies 4 reasons why US software companies struggle to expand to Europe and unvei… 5 minutes ago

mlisse

Michael Lisse A VC who worked at Google and Twitter identifies 4 reasons why US software companies struggle to expand to Europe a… https://t.co/XyNEebgfP6 14 minutes ago

wagner_digital

christian.wagner RT @jack: We just held our first fully virtual Twitter global all-hands using @Google Meet and @SlackHQ. We had folks all around the world… 16 minutes ago

TechInvestNews

Tech Investor News A VC who worked at Google and Twitter identifies 4 reasons why US software companies struggle to exp (Callum Burrou… https://t.co/2DYj4rExCA 19 minutes ago

StrictlyVC

StrictlyVC A VC who worked at Google and Twitter identifies 4 reasons why US software companies struggle to expand to Europe a… https://t.co/0cP6Q3p0LI 44 minutes ago

DireHeartbeat

A Dire FSW Prophecy RT @DrakonicKnight: I finally have my digitigrade padding up on my shop! I only have one size currently but it has worked well for my proje… 50 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang A VC who worked at Google and Twitter identifies 4 reasons why US software companies struggle to expand to Europe a… https://t.co/IfUbhaOeEZ 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.