How To Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode On Android and iOS?

Fossbytes Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The much-awaited WhatsApp Dark mode has been launched for various Android and iOS versions. After intensive beta testing, WhatsApp dark mode will be finally available for all the users worldwide. Users with Android 10 and iOS 13 can enable the dark mode by just applying the system-wide dark theme. As reported by The Verge, Android […]

