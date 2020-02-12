Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Facebook Messenger lands in the Mac App Store in some countries

Facebook Messenger lands in the Mac App Store in some countries

betanews Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
There has been talk of a macOS version of Facebook Messenger for the best part of a year, and now it seems that the app is finally rolling out. Facebook had said that it wanted Messenger for macOS to launch by the end of 2019, but it is only now that it has started to appear in the Mac App Store. For now, sadly, it is limited to a handful of markets, suggesting that this is a staged rollout targeting key countries first. See also: Apple now allows ads in push notifications on iPhone and iPad You could be in… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook Releases Pinterest Clone 'Hobbi' [Video]Facebook Releases Pinterest Clone 'Hobbi'

Facebook has launched a new app called Hobbi which is a photo-sharing app that looks awfully similar to Pinterest. On the app you "can capture and organize your creative process” such as cooking,..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:22Published

WhatsApp Reaches 2 Billion Users [Video]WhatsApp Reaches 2 Billion Users

WhatsApp Reaches 2 Billion Users Just two years ago, the free messaging service reported 1.5 billion users. It was initially founded back in early 2009. The new milestone is thanks to WhatsApp's..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook kicks off long-awaited Messenger for Mac rollout 

Better late than never, right? Facebook is starting to ship its dedicated Messenger for macOS app through the Mac App Store. The desktop messaging software was...
9to5Mac

How to use the sleek new version of Facebook Messenger on iOS

How to use the sleek new version of Facebook Messenger on iOSWelcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Facebook recently...
The Next Web Also reported by •betanewsThe VergeTechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TINFacebookNews

TIN-Facebook News Facebook Messenger lands in the Mac App Store in some countries (Mark Wyci?lik-Wilson/Betanews) https://t.co/CZr8bF9nOw 2 hours ago

StopMalvertisin

Kimberly BetaNews | Facebook Messenger lands in the Mac App Store in some countries https://t.co/IPorlv109d 3 hours ago

TechL0G

Tech L0G 🇺🇸🇬🇧📝 Facebook Messenger lands in the Mac App Store in some countries https://t.co/v3XEy5E71t 3 hours ago

MarkWilsonWords

Mark Wyciślik-Wilson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇱🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 Facebook Messenger lands in the Mac App Store in some countries https://t.co/wyIEAcVM5F via @BetaNews 4 hours ago

BetaNews

BetaNews.com Facebook Messenger lands in the Mac App Store in some countries https://t.co/WXT9narGdd https://t.co/cFUSYmlhvI 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.