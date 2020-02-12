Facebook Messenger lands in the Mac App Store in some countries
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () There has been talk of a macOS version of Facebook Messenger for the best part of a year, and now it seems that the app is finally rolling out. Facebook had said that it wanted Messenger for macOS to launch by the end of 2019, but it is only now that it has started to appear in the Mac App Store. For now, sadly, it is limited to a handful of markets, suggesting that this is a staged rollout targeting key countries first. See also: Apple now allows ads in push notifications on iPhone and iPad You could be in… [Continue Reading]
Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Facebook recently... The Next Web Also reported by •betanews •The Verge •TechCrunch
You Might Like
Tweets about this
TIN-Facebook News Facebook Messenger lands in the Mac App Store in some countries (Mark Wyci?lik-Wilson/Betanews) https://t.co/CZr8bF9nOw 2 hours ago
Kimberly BetaNews | Facebook Messenger lands in the Mac App Store in some countries https://t.co/IPorlv109d 3 hours ago
Tech L0G 🇺🇸🇬🇧📝 Facebook Messenger lands in the Mac App Store in some countries
https://t.co/v3XEy5E71t 3 hours ago