Facebook Messenger lands in the Mac App Store in some countries

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

There has been talk of a macOS version of Facebook Messenger for the best part of a year, and now it seems that the app is finally rolling out. Facebook had said that it wanted Messenger for macOS to launch by the end of 2019, but it is only now that it has started to appear in the Mac App Store. For now, sadly, it is limited to a handful of markets, suggesting that this is a staged rollout targeting key countries first. See also: Apple now allows ads in push notifications on iPhone and iPad You could be in… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

