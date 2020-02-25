Global  

Here’s how to get AirPods Pro for $209 shipped, today only (Cert. Refurb)

9to5Toys Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering Apple AirPods Pro in Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Condition for *$208.99 shipped*. As a comparison, these earbuds typically sell for $249 new and are down to $235 at Amazon. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date in any condition.

AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. I picked up this pair late last year, and I have to say that the hype is real. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his recent hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.” Includes a 90-day warranty.

appeared first on 9to5Toys.
