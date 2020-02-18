Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > 'Half-Life: Alyx' creators explain how its VR gameplay will work

'Half-Life: Alyx' creators explain how its VR gameplay will work

engadget Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
After more than 12 years, Valve is officially returning to the Half-Life universe, and in a suitably-futuristic VR fashion. Half-Life: Alyx, is slated to arrive on Steam on March 23rd, and while we've already seen some gameplay footage, we now have a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Activision games disappear from Geforce Now, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Half Life: Alyx release date - Weekly Gaming Ro [Video]Activision games disappear from Geforce Now, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Half Life: Alyx release date - Weekly Gaming Ro

This week we talk about Activision & Blizzard pulling out from Geforce Now, Street Fighter V's new but lackluster update, Half Life: Alyx's release date and many more.

Credit: YTV SG     Duration: 03:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Half-Life: Alyx,’ Valve’s Flagship VR Game, Confirmed

‘Half-Life: Alyx,’ Valve’s Flagship VR Game, ConfirmedSeeing as it’s exclusively available on virtual reality headsets, many of you might not be able to actually play Half-Life: Alyx when it releases later this...
geek.com

Valve explains one of Half-Life: Alyx’s first levels in this video tour

Valve explains one of Half-Life: Alyx’s first levels in this video tourImage: IGN You can now check out perhaps our best look yet at the VR-only Half-Life: Alyx, the next game in Valve’s seminal franchise, thanks to a new video...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EDIMOSIP

EDIMO PEREIRA RT @engadget: 'Half-Life: Alyx' creators explain how its VR gameplay will work https://t.co/z7ThgoB1vi https://t.co/xB7nI1MtMK 4 minutes ago

vrapts

VR Apartments 'Half-Life: Alyx' creators explain how its VR gameplay will work https://t.co/FQ2UjnxkD4 https://t.co/isNcYo7kdN 8 minutes ago

RickKing16

Rick King 'Half-Life: Alyx' creators explain how its #VR gameplay will work https://t.co/54SrrJrFfv 20 minutes ago

TechPowerNews

Tech Power News ‘Half-Life: Alyx’ creators explain how its VR gameplay will work https://t.co/va8VteZhYk https://t.co/3i9AZZZtI6 54 minutes ago

TriponTech

Trip on Tech Half-Life Alyx's creators explain how its VR gameplay will work. https://t.co/3ltBDKzbhl #av #gaming #HalfLifeAlyx… https://t.co/e38LN21GVx 1 hour ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours 'Half-Life: Alyx' creators explain how its VR gameplay will work https://t.co/PEUD0Yo1t8 https://t.co/ADpJVzzgOc 1 hour ago

Alan_Nishihara

Alan Nishihara 'Half-Life: Alyx' creators explain how its VR gameplay will work https://t.co/TYQtQcFDEy 1 hour ago

metabloks

Metabloks 'Half-Life: Alyx' creators explain how its VR gameplay will work https://t.co/S2bw6FHkwa #metabloks 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.