These High-Tech Contact Lenses Correct Color Blindness

Left: the original scenario; middle: how the scene would look to a person with deuteranomaly; right: the scene viewed with deuteranomaly and corrected with contact lenses (via Sharon Karepov/Tel Aviv University)



High-tech contact lenses could help counteract color blindness, according to new research from Tel Aviv University. A pair of scientists in Israel have incorporated ultra-thin optical devices known as metasurfaces into off-the-shelf contacts […]



Left: the original scenario; middle: how the scene would look to a person with deuteranomaly; right: the scene viewed with deuteranomaly and corrected with contact lenses (via Sharon Karepov/Tel Aviv University)High-tech contact lenses could help counteract color blindness, according to new research from Tel Aviv University. A pair of scientists in Israel have incorporated ultra-thin optical devices known as metasurfaces into off-the-shelf contacts

