Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > These High-Tech Contact Lenses Correct Color Blindness

These High-Tech Contact Lenses Correct Color Blindness

geek.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
These High-Tech Contact Lenses Correct Color BlindnessLeft: the original scenario; middle: how the scene would look to a person with deuteranomaly; right: the scene viewed with deuteranomaly and corrected with contact lenses (via Sharon Karepov/Tel Aviv University)

High-tech contact lenses could help counteract color blindness, according to new research from Tel Aviv University. A pair of scientists in Israel have incorporated ultra-thin optical devices known as metasurfaces into off-the-shelf contacts […]

The post These High-Tech Contact Lenses Correct Color Blindness appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Contact Lens Options [Video]Contact Lens Options

Dr. David Mitchell discusses what your Contact Lens options are.

Credit: HealthChoicesFirst     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

High-Tech Contact Lenses Correct Color Blindness

Researchers have incorporated ultra-thin optical devices known as metasurfaces into off-the-shelf contact lenses to correct deuteranomaly, a form of red-green...
Eurasia Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.