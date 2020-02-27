Global  

From The Strategist: Best face mask alternatives for not getting sick

The Verge Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
From The Strategist: Best face mask alternatives for not getting sickPhoto: Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

If hourly news updates on the spread of the coronavirus have you constantly reaching for the Purell — and your Xanax (or anxiety remedy of choice) — you’ve probably wondered if it’s time to buy a face mask. Currently, the CDC only recommends that doctors and nurses treating patients who are, or may be, infected with the virus wear N95 respirator masks — the face masks certified to filter out at least 95 percent of airborne particles. Residents of impacted cities in China have been encouraged to wear masks in public, too. While no such recommendation has been issued for those in the US, that hasn’t stopped many panicked people from buying up all the masks they can find. That’s a problem for more than just the nervous among us: As The New...
