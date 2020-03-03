Global  

1700bhp Koenigsegg Gemera Is Hybrid And Also The World’s Fastest One

Thursday, 5 March 2020
Koenigsegg’s latest hybrid supercar ‘The Gemera’ is anything but surreal. It is the first four-seater car from Koenigsegg. Furthermore, it is the first-ever car from Koenigsegg to use a three-cylinder engine. Gemera is possibly the only four-seater car to sprint from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100kmph) in just 1.9 seconds. The Swedish automaker […]

The post 1700bhp Koenigsegg Gemera Is Hybrid And Also The World’s Fastest One appeared first on Fossbytes.
