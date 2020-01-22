Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Judge dismisses Tulsi Gabbard’s $50 million ad lawsuit against Google

Judge dismisses Tulsi Gabbard’s $50 million ad lawsuit against Google

engadget Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
A California judge has struck down longshot Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard's lawsuit against Google. Last fall, Gabbard sued the company for allegedly infringing on her right to free speech by temporarily suspending her campaign's ad...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Judge Rules Against Tulsi Gabbard In Google Case

Judge Rules Against Tulsi Gabbard In Google Case 00:32

 A judge has ruled against Tulsi Gabbard in the Google case.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation [Video]Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation

The Hawaii congresswoman's lawsuit claims she has suffered damages estimated in excess of $50 million.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Files Defamation Suit Against Hillary Clinton [Video]Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Files Defamation Suit Against Hillary Clinton

The lawsuit says Clinton&apos;s remarks on a podcast have caused Gabbard to lose &quot;$50 million — and counting.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge rejects Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘free speech’ lawsuit against Google

Last July, Hawaii representative and longshot Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing the company of violating her...
TechCrunch

Tulsi Gabbard's 'free speech' £38.6m lawsuit against Google is dismissed by judge

Judge says Democratic presidential hopeful failed to prove First Amendment clause applies to Google
Independent


Tweets about this

FutureProofN

Future Proof Future Proof FutureProofN #google #news Follow us for latest news Judge dismisses Tulsi Gabbard’s $50 million ad la… https://t.co/AvoljgIMsG 2 minutes ago

ke7zum

Sarah A RT @engadget: Judge dismisses Tulsi Gabbard’s $50 million ad lawsuit against Google https://t.co/wkC7aoVJIR https://t.co/yez8PilGjr 6 minutes ago

GeekTech_App_EN

Geek Tech - High Tech News Judge dismisses Tulsi Gabbard’s $50 million ad lawsuit against Google https://t.co/RxUb9FHTzl via @GeekTech_App… https://t.co/ZRF5MEl3xK 7 minutes ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce #advertising #business #campaign #freespeech #gear Judge dismisses Tulsi Gabbard’s $50 million ad lawsuit against G… https://t.co/CZNZ6utbRh 13 minutes ago

techrdv

Tech Rendezvous Judge dismisses Tulsi Gabbard’s $50 million ad lawsuit against Google https://t.co/3CzQKgB9pf https://t.co/Z1fH82Du7y 15 minutes ago

EngadgetUK

Engadget UK Judge dismisses Tulsi Gabbard’s $50 million ad lawsuit against Google https://t.co/698B6cAvuk https://t.co/ie6Mtm7njO 15 minutes ago

Tech1UAE

Tech1UAE Judge dismisses Tulsi Gabbard’s $50 million ad lawsuit against Google https://t.co/BsA0o0YkyJ https://t.co/uBBf21IySa 15 minutes ago

Ric9871Ric

Ric Olsen Judge dismisses Tulsi Gabbard’s $50 million ad lawsuit against Google https://t.co/bU7xB0rlm1 via @ric9871ric… https://t.co/v1k68MaPp7 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.