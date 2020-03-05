Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Save up to $70 on Razer’s BlackWidow Elite RGB Gaming Keyboard at $100

Save up to $70 on Razer’s BlackWidow Elite RGB Gaming Keyboard at $100

9to5Toys Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for *$99.99 shipped*. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for up to $170, like you’ll find direct from Razer, it just dropped from $130 at Amazon. Today’s offer is the third-best we’ve seen to date and comes within $2 of the all-time low. As the more feature-packed keyboard in Razer’s BlackWidow lineup, its Elite offering packs the brand’s ZeroCompromise mechanical key switches alongside the signature Chroma RGB backlighting. Other notable features you’re sure to enjoy include a detachable wrist rest, USB passthrough port, and dedicated media playback controls. Over 1,000 gamers have left a review, which amounts to an overall 4.6/5 star rating.

more…

The post Save up to $70 on Razer’s BlackWidow Elite RGB Gaming Keyboard at $100 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

CORSAIR’s wireless K63 mechanical keyboard drops to $45 (Refurb, Orig. $110)

CORSAIR Outlet via Amazon is offering its K63 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for *$44.99 shipped* in refurbished condition. Originally $110, it goes for $90...
9to5Toys

Score a 30% discount on Razer’s Nari Essential Gaming Headset at a low of $70

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Nari Essential Wireless Gaming Headset for *$69.99 shipped*. Usually selling for $100, like you’ll find direct from...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.