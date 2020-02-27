Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google Pixel 3a and XL are Amazon best-sellers, now from $320 (Reg. up to $499)

Google Pixel 3a and XL are Amazon best-sellers, now from $320 (Reg. up to $499)

9to5Toys Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Woot via Amazon offers Google Pixel 3a 64GB for *$319.99 shipped*. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $399 at B&H and other retailers. This is the best price we’ve tracked in nearly 3-months at Amazon. That’s also a new Amazon all-time low. Pixel 3a delivers a 5.6-inch HD display, alongside 64GB worth of internal storage and a 12MP camera. You can count on up to seven hours of use after just 15 minutes on a charger. Also features a built-in thumbprint reader to unlock your device. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon where customers give it solid ratings and we did the same in our hands-on review.

Need a larger display? Woot via Amazon has the Pixel 3a XL 64GB model on sale for *$419.99*. You’d typically pay $479 on this model. You’ll find many of the same features noted above, but in a slightly larger footprint with a 6-inch display.

more…

The post Google Pixel 3a and XL are Amazon best-sellers, now from $320 (Reg. up to $499) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees

Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees 01:14

 Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees An Amazon worker in Seattle, Washington, has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to the growing number of cases in the United States. With all nine confirmed COVID-19 deaths having occurred in Washington, it was expected that Amazon...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Over 3,000 Amazon Delivery Drivers Will Lose Their Jobs [Video]Over 3,000 Amazon Delivery Drivers Will Lose Their Jobs

Business Insider reports that over 3,200 Amazon delivery drivers will be laid off by the end of April. Amazon's third-party delivery partners announced thousands of layoffs in recent months, as the..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:30Published

The Best Original Series On Amazon Prime Video [Video]The Best Original Series On Amazon Prime Video

Navigating Amazon Prime Video’s television series library can be intimidating, particularly when it comes to finding the good stuff. In order to make your search a little easier, we’ve put together..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

An unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL can be yours for $449 (Save $150)

B&H is currently offering the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone in Not Pink for *$449 shipped*. Usually selling for $599, a price reflected at...
9to5Toys Also reported by •The Verge9to5Google

We compared the iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Google Pixel 4 XL to see which is the better extra-large phone — and iPhone 11 Pro Max wins on design, interface, and camera

We compared the iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Google Pixel 4 XL to see which is the better extra-large phone — and iPhone 11 Pro Max wins on design, interface, and camera  · *The Google Pixel 4 XL and iPhone 11 Pro Max are two of the very best smartphones in 2020 so far.* · Both phones have a lot to offer, namely in the...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ImAlso_Alex

I'mAlso Alex RT @9to5toys: Google Pixel 3a and XL are Amazon best-sellers, now from $320 (Reg. up to $499) https://t.co/jrIkMQIjD1 by @trevorjd14 2 hours ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Google Pixel 3a and XL are Amazon best-sellers, now from $320 (Reg. up to $499) https://t.co/jrIkMQIjD1 by @trevorjd14 3 hours ago

Ni_lloc

#Nilloc RT @androidcentral: Google’s Pixel 3a has a stunning camera and is steeply discounted at Amazon https://t.co/pcOP3BFIS7 3 hours ago

androidcentral

Android Central Google’s Pixel 3a has a stunning camera and is steeply discounted at Amazon https://t.co/pcOP3BFIS7 3 hours ago

NicaTecno

Nica Tecno Get The Best Budget Android Phone, The Pixel 3a, For Just $319.99. Amazon is selling Google's Pixel 3a unlocked and… https://t.co/3ids6X05Cj 3 hours ago

Da_1st_Sin

GodzGift 2HELL RT @ThrifterDaily: The Google Pixel 3a is down to its best price in months at Amazon https://t.co/VGjARrswqY 5 hours ago

ThrifterDaily

Thrifter The Google Pixel 3a is down to its best price in months at Amazon https://t.co/VGjARrswqY 5 hours ago

nazarabbas1107

nazarabbas110 AUKEY Car Phone Mount Air Vent Cell Phone Holder for Car Compatible with iPhone 11/11 Pro/Xs/XS Max / 8/7 / 6, Goog… https://t.co/76lVKowB82 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.