9to5Mac Happy Hour 267: 14-inch MacBook Pro, mini LED displays, WWDC fate

9to5Mac Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
App Store has new review guidelines, Ming-Chi Kuo predicts new iMac Pro and 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, @coiiiiiiiin predicts new iMac and Mac mini, Apple has to deal with COVID-19 and SXSW, and Apple’s first theatrical release film is coming Friday.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or through our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes are released every Friday.

*Sponsored by SaneBox**:* The easiest way to get your email under control and hit inbox zero. Get a free two-week free trial and a $25 credit at sanebox.com/9to5mac.https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/03/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-Podcast-03-05-2020.mp3

The post 9to5Mac Happy Hour 267: 14-inch MacBook Pro, mini LED displays, WWDC fate appeared first on 9to5Mac.
