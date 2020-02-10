Global  

Supreme Court of Canada will not hear B.C. groups' challenges against Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

CBC.ca Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Supreme Court of Canada has declined to hear five B.C.-based challenges against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.
Recent related news from verified sources

Pipeline construction without Indigenous consent will cause more confrontation: expert

Canadians can expect more disruptive protests if the federal government pushes forward with the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion against the wishes of some of...
CP24

Supreme Court justices appear on board with Duke, Dominion pipeline argument

Supporters of the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline left encouraged after the hour-long U.S. Supreme Court arguments over a vital permit while opponents said,...
bizjournals Also reported by •CTV NewsCBC.caNYTimes.com

