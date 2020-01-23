Global  

Explore Mars with a 1.8-billion-pixel panorama from the Curiosity rover

engadget Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
NASA's Curiosity rover has sent the highest-resolution panorama of Mars ever taken back to Earth. Now, you can explore the Martian surface by zooming in on the giant 2GB image or cruising around in a 360-degree video that NASA shared on YouTube.
News video: NASA's Curiosity Rover Snaps Highest-Resolution Panorama Of Mars To Date

NASA's Curiosity Rover Snaps Highest-Resolution Panorama Of Mars To Date 00:53

 Check out this stunning panorama.

Curiosity Spots Strange, Nubby Rock Formations on Mars [Video]Curiosity Spots Strange, Nubby Rock Formations on Mars

Oddly textured rock formations were spotted by NASA's Curiosity rover at its latest dig site. The rover bent over backwards to take these crazy images, with a mission-record-setting tilt.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published

NASA’s Only Working Mars Rover Freezes after Technical Glitch [Video]NASA’s Only Working Mars Rover Freezes after Technical Glitch

NASA's Curiosity rover “lost its orientation,” so it couldn’t carry out a safety check, causing it to freeze up until the problem can be solved.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:01Published


