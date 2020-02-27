How many Gs? Consumers confused about 3G, 5G and evolving mobile networks

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Big changes are happening to mobile networks but many people remain confused or in the dark about what's going on. A Ting Mobile survey of 1,500 customers across all US carriers finds 79 percent of people have no idea that the 3G network is being phased out across the country by 2021, nor how it will affect them. "The responses to this survey are eye-opening to us, namely because they indicate widespread confusion and misinformation about the status of both 3G and 5G mobile networks," says Andrew Moore-Crispin, director of content at Ting Mobile. "While 17 percent of the mobile…


