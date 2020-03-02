Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > This robot wanders New York City informing people about coronavirus, but it's already been banned from one park

This robot wanders New York City informing people about coronavirus, but it's already been banned from one park

Business Insider Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
This robot wanders New York City informing people about coronavirus, but it's already been banned from one park· 11 people in the US have died from COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, so far, with 160 known cases total.
· New York has reported 11 cases, including nine infected by a 50-year-old patient.
· A robot from Philadelphia-based company Promobot has been spotted around New York City handing out face masks and informing people...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City 01:00

 First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed a woman returning from Iran tested positive for COVID-19 late Sunday. The patient is currently isolated in her home with respiratory symptoms. State officials are already in touch with those who have been in close...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Officials Say There Are Now 13 Coronavirus Cases In New York [Video]Officials Say There Are Now 13 Coronavirus Cases In New York

Two more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in New York City, bringing the statewide total to 13.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:58Published

Health Headlines - 3-4-20 [Video]Health Headlines - 3-4-20

In today's health headlines we talk about how the death toll of the Coronavirus cases in the USA is growing and two cities in the US are taking precautions to contain the virus. Also, there is a new..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New York confirms two more coronavirus cases, state total at 13

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday announced there were two more confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaThe Verge

Our HIV lesson: exclude politicians and trust the experts - and the people - to confront coronavirus

One of the architects of Australia's successful response to HIV-AIDS warns we must repudiate some foolish elements of current thinking about coronavirus.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GALLAY_J

We This robot wanders New York City informing people about coronavirus, but it's already been banned from one park: Re… https://t.co/Ktj0Iaj7op 12 minutes ago

3Jaymoneybags

Jay-Paso 🤴🏾⛹🏾🎮👩‍❤️‍👨 RT @businessinsider: This robot wanders New York City informing people about coronavirus, but it's already been banned from one park https:… 14 minutes ago

crash_signal

Crash Signal This robot wanders New York City informing people about coronavirus, but it's already been banned from one park… https://t.co/tJ9bfyGK1f 27 minutes ago

lexnfx

Alexei Oreskovic This robot wanders New York City informing people about coronavirus, but it's already been banned from one park… https://t.co/kgbe1ornit 35 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. This robot wanders New York City informing people about coronavirus, but it's already been banned from one park… https://t.co/uukcGdaWkg 36 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang This robot wanders New York City informing people about coronavirus, but it's already been banned from one park… https://t.co/xyQkB0aQnU 36 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT This robot wanders New York City informing people about coronavirus, but it's already been banned from one park… https://t.co/zQck1CHaul 36 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts This robot wanders New York City informing people about coronavirus, but it’s already been banned from one park https://t.co/ZsAX7i2PZ1 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.