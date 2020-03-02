This robot wanders New York City informing people about coronavirus, but it's already been banned from one park
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () · 11 people in the US have died from COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, so far, with 160 known cases total.
· New York has reported 11 cases, including nine infected by a 50-year-old patient.
· A robot from Philadelphia-based company Promobot has been spotted around New York City handing out face masks and informing people...
