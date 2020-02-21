Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Earlier in the week, we got a look at LEGO’s new 960-piece Creator Expert Fiat 500 kit. In a similar reminiscent fashion, LEGO is now giving fans a chance to assemble a new miniature creation. Now in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the very first brick-built train, a 188-piece locomotive is rolling out of the LEGO station. Head below for a closer look at this kit and to learn how it can be added to your collection, and for free at that.



more…



The post LEGO assembles new 40th Anniversary Train set, here’s how to get it for FREE appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

