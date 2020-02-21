LEGO assembles new 40th Anniversary Train set, here’s how to get it for FREE

Global  

9to5Toys Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Earlier in the week, we got a look at LEGO’s new  960-piece Creator Expert Fiat 500 kit. In a similar reminiscent fashion, LEGO is now giving fans a chance to assemble a new miniature creation. Now in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the very first brick-built train, a 188-piece locomotive is rolling out of the LEGO station. Head below for a closer look at this kit and to learn how it can be added to your collection, and for free at that.

