Andrew Yang is starting a super PAC to ‘rewrite’ the economy

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge



Andrew Yang has founded a new super PAC called Humanity Forward, the former presidential candidate announced today on The View. The organization includes many of the figures who endorsed Yang’s presidential run, including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and comedian Dave Chappelle. The organization will not endorse or donate to candidates, instead focusing on policies that will help build a more “human-centered America.”



“I’m looking to solve problems and add as much value as I can,” Yang told viewers.



