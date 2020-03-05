Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Motorola's Moto G8 is equipped with a familiar triple-camera setup

Motorola's Moto G8 is equipped with a familiar triple-camera setup

engadget Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
After announcing the G8 Play and G8 Plus late last year, Motorola has finally introduced the standard Moto G8. The highlight of the new phone is its triple camera system. It features a 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

puledo

Donald Pule Motorola's Moto G8 is equipped with a familiar triple-camera setup https://t.co/eAtvdUZLRw #Technology #technews #puledo_tech_update 3 hours ago

twood3

twood3 RT @engadget: Motorola's Moto G8 is equipped with a familiar triple-camera setup https://t.co/hH1IxOd8HV https://t.co/mGUHbbCY2A 6 hours ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Motorola’s Moto G8 is equipped with a familiar triple-camera setup – Engadget https://t.co/RHwrwxvKox 10 hours ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Motorola’s Moto G8 is equipped with a familiar triple-camera setup https://t.co/vPMUNefqKH 13 hours ago

MuseumToday

MuseumToday Motorola's Moto G8 is equipped with a familiar triple-camera setup https://t.co/giO75NKKKW 15 hours ago

eThrive

eThrive Motorola's Moto G8 is equipped with a familiar triple-camera setup https://t.co/6nh0ESjpHF https://t.co/hmx6eHBJco 16 hours ago

HallowsEveCraze

HallowsEveCraze Motorola's Moto G8 is equipped with a familiar triple-camera setup https://t.co/s6JMk48HAy 16 hours ago

DrBicentenario

Dr Vicente Nario Motorola's Moto G8 is equipped with a familiar triple-camera setup https://t.co/F8Xj7SGz4D - Sponsored Links Moto… https://t.co/qKdChrG82o 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.