Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > These Casper Hybrid Mattress deals won’t keep you up at night: Up to $232 off

These Casper Hybrid Mattress deals won’t keep you up at night: Up to $232 off

9to5Toys Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the Casper Sleep Hybrid 12-inch Twin Mattress for *$562.50 shipped* once clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $795, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, is $62 under the lowest we’ve seen prior, and a new all-time low. Comprised of four layers of premium foam, Casper’s 12-inch Sleep Hybrid differentiates itself from other mattresses in the company’s stable thanks to the inclusion of springs, hence the hybrid name. You’ll still enjoy the same breathability and bounce as the typical Casper mattress, but now with added support that “treats your shoulders and hips differently for better spine alignment.” As someone who’s been sleeping on one of the brand’s mattresses for well over a year now, I can easily recommend them to anyone thinking about trying out the bed in a box. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional details on this Casper mattress deal.

more…

The post These Casper Hybrid Mattress deals won’t keep you up at night: Up to $232 off appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Presidents Day Deals On A New Mattress [Video]Presidents Day Deals On A New Mattress

Best Mattress is offering huge deals on a wide range of selections

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 04:47Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.