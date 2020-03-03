Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Ghost of Tsushima finally gets a firm release date + new story trailer, more

Ghost of Tsushima finally gets a firm release date + new story trailer, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Sony is finally giving us a firm Ghost of Tsushima release date today. The highly-anticipated open-world samurai game from Sucker Punch studios has been a long time in the making. Still, it looks like the game is finally getting a solid release date some three years after being initially unveiled. Along with details on the deluxe and collector’s editions, Sony also dropped a brand new story trailer. Everything is down below. more…

The post Ghost of Tsushima finally gets a firm release date + new story trailer, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Demi Lovato Unveils Title and Release Date for New Single | Billboard News

Demi Lovato Unveils Title and Release Date for New Single | Billboard News 01:03

 Demi Lovato Unveils Title and Release Date for New Single | Billboard News

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Scoob! - Official Final Trailer [Video]Scoob! - Official Final Trailer

Check out the official final trailer for Scoob! starring Frank Welker, Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, Will Forte, Amanda Seyfried, Tracy Morgan, Ken Jeong, Kiersey Clemons, Jason Isaacs and Mark..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:24Published

2020 Chevrolet Silverado Power Take-Off [Video]2020 Chevrolet Silverado Power Take-Off

Chevrolet debuted the full lineup of its all-new 2020 Silverado HD - the strongest, most capable Silverado HD ever. Max towing capability increases an enormous 52 percent to an available 35,500 pounds...

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

PS4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima will be released on June 26th

PS4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima will be released on June 26thImage: Sony Sony has announced that Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch’s action-adventure game set in feudal Japan, will be coming out in just a few months on...
The Verge

PS4 exclusive 'Ghost of Tsushima' arrives on June 26th

One of the PS4's last hurrahs now has a release date. Sucker Punch has announced that its samurai adventure Ghost of Tsushima will come to the PS4 on June 26th,...
engadget


Tweets about this

9to5toys

9to5Toys Ghost of Tsushima finally gets a firm release date + new story trailer, more https://t.co/cF3TiNdyO8 by @justinkahnmusic 56 minutes ago

GameforceGlobal

Gameforce Global Ltd Ghost of Tsushima finally gets a release date, but still no word of a PS5 upgrade https://t.co/LBmjVWBAPx https://t.co/GdYazbXJby 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.