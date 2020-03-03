Ghost of Tsushima finally gets a firm release date + new story trailer, more
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Sony is finally giving us a firm Ghost of Tsushima release date today. The highly-anticipated open-world samurai game from Sucker Punch studios has been a long time in the making. Still, it looks like the game is finally getting a solid release date some three years after being initially unveiled. Along with details on the deluxe and collector’s editions, Sony also dropped a brand new story trailer. Everything is down below. more…
The post Ghost of Tsushima finally gets a firm release date + new story trailer, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
Chevrolet debuted the full lineup of its all-new 2020 Silverado HD - the strongest, most capable Silverado HD ever. Max towing capability increases an enormous 52 percent to an available 35,500 pounds...