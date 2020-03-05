Global  

Beosound Balance arrives with AirPlay 2, Google Assistant, and a big price tag

9to5Google Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Bang & Olufsen is making a return following a quiet start to 2020, today unveiling its new Beosound Balance. This *$2,250* speaker offers the usual mix of high-end design with audio to match. However, Bang & Olufsen is entering the crowded smart speaker marketplace with Google Assistant and AirPlay 2 capabilities in tow on its latest release. Designed in partnership with London-based agency Layer, this cylindrical speaker comes in two colors and offer premium finishes that bypass many of its competitors in this category. Head below for full details, availability, and more on the new Beosound Balance Smart Speaker.

