HBO is making a Last of Us series, and the game’s writer is involved to make sure it’s good

The Verge Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
HBO is making a Last of Us series, and the game’s writer is involved to make sure it’s goodHBO is working on adapting The Last of Us into a TV series. In an effort to make sure that the show is actually, well, good (unlike most video game adaptations), Neil Druckmann — the writer and creative director of both The Last of Us and its upcoming sequel — will be involved to help write and executive produce, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



I can’t believe we get to team up with one of my favorite writers to bring Ellie and Joel’s journey to HBO. https://t.co/GNsl0sUVSK

— Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) March 5, 2020

Leading the adaption is Craig Mazin, the creator of HBO’s critically acclaimed drama Chernobyl. It seems like a perfect fit, given the post-apocalyptic world the games take place in. (The Last of Us wouldn’t...
