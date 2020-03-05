Pioneer’s 7.2-Ch. AV Receiver rocks AirPlay 2 + Dolby Atmos at $279 ($200 off)

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Newegg is currently offering the Pioneer VSX-934 7.2-Channel AirPlay 2 AV Receiver for *$279 shipped *when applying code *PVSX9342* at checkout. Normally selling for $479, like you’ll currently find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new low. Pioneer’s AV Receiver comes equipped with six HDMI inputs, two HDMI outputs, 4K HDR pass-through, and more. AirPlay 2 support steals the show in terms of wireless connectivity, but this model can also integrate into Sonos setups. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos audio as well, which rounds out the package. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More details below.



