NASA's next Mars rover is officially called 'Perseverance.' A 7th-grader from Virginia proposed the name.

Business Insider Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
NASA's next Mars rover is officially called 'Perseverance.' A 7th-grader from Virginia proposed the name.· NASA chose the name "Perseverance" for its next Mars rover, which is scheduled to launch in July.
· A 7th-grade student from Virginia proposed the name as part of a contest. He will get to watch the rover launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
· Perseverance will search Mars for signs of ancient alien life and collect...
News video: Watch Live! Mars 2020 Rover Gets Its Name

Watch Live! Mars 2020 Rover Gets Its Name

 The team at NASA chooses from a list of nine names submitted from students across the country. Which name do you think they'll choose. Here are the odds, provided by The Morning Brew. Clarity (9–2) Endurance (7–1) Fortitude (10–1) Ingenuity (10–1) Courage (20–1) Vision...

New Mars Rover Named Perserverance [Video]New Mars Rover Named Perserverance

The rover was named by a 7th grader from Virginia. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:25Published

Watch: NASA Just Revealed Name Of Mars 2020 Rover [Video]Watch: NASA Just Revealed Name Of Mars 2020 Rover

NASA revealed the name of its Mars 2020 rover.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:43Published


America's next Mars rover will be called Perseverance

Schoolchildren choose a name for the robot Nasa plans to send to the Red Planet to search for life.
BBC News

The next Mars rover will be named 'Perseverance'

During a live webcast on Wednesday, NASA administrators unveiled the official name of the upcoming Mars 2020 Rover mission. Say hello to Perseverance.
engadget

mccoymsutexas

McCoy College of Science, Math & Engineering RT @NASAPersevere: If I see farther on #Mars, it’s because I’m standing on the shoulders of giants. Surrounded by this great team, I’m read… 18 seconds ago

CBluesDC

ⓒarolBlues🎵 RT @KenMcClureBooks: There is Good News out there ... in the universe😊 @NASA on #Mars2020 rover ➡️ The newest Mars rover's name — & the… 27 seconds ago

djmede2

ɔנ мεɔε Virginia Middle School Student Earns Honor of Naming NASA's Next Mars Rover de la NAZA https://t.co/yH2vL0yNg2 32 seconds ago

CosmaP

Cosma Papouis Virginia Middle School Student Earns Honor of Naming NASA's Next Mars Rover via NASA https://t.co/JRF8OrJjjB 33 seconds ago

SpaceshipMe

Old🗿Soul Virginia Middle School Student Earns Honor of Naming NASA's Next Mars Rover via NASA https://t.co/qjzTpgztjj 33 seconds ago

Nikolai3d

🤚🏼Nikolai WASH YOUR HANDS 🤚🏼 Virginia Middle School Student Earns Honor of Naming NASA's Next Mars Rover via NASA https://t.co/9dU5kVKyp4 33 seconds ago

SaturnWhale

Big Brother Saturn Virginia Middle School Student Earns Honor of Naming NASA's Next Mars Rover via NASA https://t.co/dTsIhrPdmB 33 seconds ago

nmitch

Mitch's Muse Virginia Middle School Student Earns Honor of Naming NASA's Next Mars Rover via NASA https://t.co/cDZgJfhbce 34 seconds ago

