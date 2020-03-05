NASA's next Mars rover is officially called 'Perseverance.' A 7th-grader from Virginia proposed the name.

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· NASA chose the name "Perseverance" for its next Mars rover, which is scheduled to launch in July.

· A 7th-grade student from Virginia proposed the name as part of a contest. He will get to watch the rover launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

