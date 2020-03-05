Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Virgin Media reports database breach

Virgin Media reports database breach

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Virgin Media, owned by Liberty Global , on Thursday reported a breach that allowed unauthorized access to the cable company's database that contained personal information of about 900,000 customers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Virgin Media apologises after data breach affects 900,000 customers

Virgin Media has apologised after a data breach left the personal details of around 900,000 customers unsecured and accessible.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

ARealPrincesa

Olga #PuertoRicans4Trump2020 RT @BenKTallmadge: Virgin Media reports database breach - Chinazis? https://t.co/INHaAhpVjX 4 minutes ago

Orchardcomputer

Orchard Computers Virgin Media admits breach exposed 900,000 customers' personal data https://t.co/iQyPO0XfNg 8 minutes ago

EU_Be_Gone

RawBeans QC, Austere Religious Scholar RT @BegumChaCha: Virgin Media admits breach exposed 900,000 customers' personal data https://t.co/LUsSAePDt1 10 minutes ago

Michael06430667

Michael Savage Virgin Media admits breach exposed 900,000 customers' personal information after database was left unsecured for te… https://t.co/wrE6P6kJBd 19 minutes ago

BegumChaCha

⭐️⭐️⭐️ Virgin Media admits breach exposed 900,000 customers' personal data https://t.co/LUsSAePDt1 24 minutes ago

Mr_Steve_Clarke

SteveClarke Virgin Media admits breach exposed 900,000 customers' personal information https://t.co/3IWLijJrtI 33 minutes ago

brightonsnapper

eddie mitchell Virgin Media admits breach exposed 900,000 customers' personal data https://t.co/lASm7B00yY via @MailOnline 37 minutes ago

BenKTallmadge

BenTallmadge Virgin Media reports database breach - Chinazis? https://t.co/INHaAhpVjX 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.