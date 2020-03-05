Global  

Facebook is suing a domain registrar for selling deceptive web addresses

The Verge Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Facebook is suing a domain registrar for selling deceptive web addressesIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook is suing Arizona domain name registrar Namecheap and its proxy service Whoisguard for allowing people to register domain names that “deceive people by pretending to be affiliated with Facebook apps,” the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

Whoisguard registered 45 domain names — including instagrambusinesshelp.com, facebo0k-login.com, and whatsappdownload.site — that infringe on Facebook’s trademarks, according to the post by Christen Dubois, Facebook’s director and associate general counsel of IP litigation.

"Faked domains are often used in phishing attacks"

“We regularly scan for domain names and apps that infringe our trademarks to protect people from abuse,” Dubois writes. “We sent notices to Whoisguard between October...
