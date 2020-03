Seasonic Unveils PC Power Supply With Redesigned Modular Cable System Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Modular power supplies have become common for enthusiast hardware, but Seasonic is trying something different. Its new SSR-750FA Connect PSU has all the modular connections on a separate unit that connects to the power supply itself via a single cable.



The post Seasonic Unveils PC Power Supply With Redesigned Modular Cable System appeared first on ExtremeTech. Modular power supplies have become common for enthusiast hardware, but Seasonic is trying something different. Its new SSR-750FA Connect PSU has all the modular connections on a separate unit that connects to the power supply itself via a single cable.The post Seasonic Unveils PC Power Supply With Redesigned Modular Cable System appeared first on ExtremeTech. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Snowfall blocks 609 roads, disrupts power and water supply in Himachal Pradesh Snowfall blocks 609 roads, disrupts power and water supply in Himachal Pradesh Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34Published on January 13, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Say goodbye to power outages With the goal of eliminating brownouts and blackouts, new research is redesigning how electricity is distributed within power grids. The research describes a...

Science Daily 1 week ago





Tweets about this