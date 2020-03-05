Meet the self-proclaimed 'billionaire heiress,' bikini enthusiast, and GOP crusader whose dad spied on her date using a controversial facial-recognition app

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

· New York grocery billionaire John Catsimatidis used controversial facial-recognition software created by Clearview AI to identify a man his daughter went on a date with.

· Andrea Catsimatidis is a "billionaire heiress," "business bombshell," and chair of the Manhattan Republican Party, according to her Instagram



