Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > San Francisco's first 2 cases of coronavirus were just confirmed — authorities say the disease is likely being transmitted in the city

San Francisco's first 2 cases of coronavirus were just confirmed — authorities say the disease is likely being transmitted in the city

Business Insider Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
San Francisco's first 2 cases of coronavirus were just confirmed — authorities say the disease is likely being transmitted in the city· Authorities have confirmed two cases of coronavirus in San Francisco, mayor London Breed announced Thursday afternoon.
· The two patients are unrelated and did not have any history of travel to countries with known coronavirus outbreaks.
· Both patients are being cared for in San Francisco hospitals. One is in "fair"...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Cruise Ship Passengers Await Test Results

Coronavirus: Cruise Ship Passengers Await Test Results 01:55

 Cruise ship passengers on the Grand Princess were awaiting coronavirus test results as their ship continued to remain off the California coast. Jackie Ward reports. (3/6/20)

Recent related videos from verified sources

SFO Impacted By Coronavirus As Trump Enacts Travel Ban On Europe Flights [Video]SFO Impacted By Coronavirus As Trump Enacts Travel Ban On Europe Flights

Many ticket counters at San Francisco International Airport were empty amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump unilaterally banned most travel from Europe for 30..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:48Published

More than 140 Brits fly back home from coronavirus cruise ship [Video]More than 140 Brits fly back home from coronavirus cruise ship

A plane carrying 142 Brit passengers from a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship landed at Birmingham Airport tonight (Wed) surrounded by ambulances.The holidaymakers were flown home from the Grand..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

San Francisco's monthly non-sexual cuddle party for March has been canceled after the city urges practicing 'social distancing' amid the coronavirus outbreak

San Francisco's monthly non-sexual cuddle party for March has been canceled after the city urges practicing 'social distancing' amid the coronavirus outbreak· San Francisco's non-sexual cuddle party for the month of March has been canceled over coronavirus concerns. · These are gatherings held in the city that...
Business Insider

Coronavirus: Virus fear grips thousands stranded on cruise ship in US

Coronavirus test results were expected on Friday for some passengers and crew aboard a cruise ship held off the California coast. Officials said there were 2,383...
Mid-Day Also reported by •bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ungubunugu1274

No one RT @FluTrackers: US - California: First Sacramento County death from #coronavirus: Elderly resident at senior living facility https://t.co/… 1 day ago

FluTrackers

FluTrackers.com US - California: First Sacramento County death from #coronavirus: Elderly resident at senior living facility… https://t.co/cyvDEGTlwT 2 days ago

carloseats

Carlos Hernandez (Carlos Eats) RT @coolgrey: He was experiencing symptoms on Feb 28 immediately after his return and was hospitalized Mar 6 The RSA conference was Feb 2… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.