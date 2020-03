DuckDuckGo now crawls the web regularly to create a free list of trackers to block Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

It has become a part time job to navigate and if necessary block the ads and other nuisances that plague practically every website today. DuckDuckGo is hoping to make this easier and more lightweight with its own list of prime offenders that’s kept constantly fresh by its own crawlers. Naturally, it’s free. In a blog […] 👓 View full article

