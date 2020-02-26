Google will lose its John Legend Google Assistant voice on March 23rd
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () If you’ve gotten used to ordering around John Legend (or his voice, at least) as your Google Assistant, be prepared for a loss: Google has announced that it will discontinue the celebrity cameo voice on March 23rd. Google added the singer’s voice to its roster of available Google Assistant voices at Google I/O last April. It previously noted that the feature would run for limited time, but the company never specified how long it would last. (Disclaimer: John Legend is a Vox Media board member.)
John Legend’s cameo came with its own set of personality-specific Easter eggs. You’ll get him crooning if you ask him to sing you “Happy Birthday” or if you ask about Chrissy Teigen, his equally famous wife.