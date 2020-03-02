Global  

LinkedIn is recommending all Bay Area employees work from home until the end of March due to concerns over coronavirus (MSFT)

Business Insider Thursday, 5 March 2020
LinkedIn is recommending all Bay Area employees work from home until the end of March due to concerns over coronavirus (MSFT)· LinkedIn has recommended that its Bay Area employees work for home until the end of March due to coronavirus concerns, a spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Business Insider.
· The company has more than 5,500 full-time employees in the region, according to its website.
· LinkedIn has also asked employees to postpone...
News video: CDC confirms 2 Tampa Bay area residents have coronavirus

CDC confirms 2 Tampa Bay area residents have coronavirus 02:48

 The CDC confirmed Monday afternoon that two people in the Tampa Bay area have the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

