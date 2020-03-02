LinkedIn is recommending all Bay Area employees work from home until the end of March due to concerns over coronavirus (MSFT)
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () · LinkedIn has recommended that its Bay Area employees work for home until the end of March due to coronavirus concerns, a spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Business Insider.
· The company has more than 5,500 full-time employees in the region, according to its website.
· LinkedIn has also asked employees to postpone...
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday asked many of its employees in the Seattle region near its headquarters and the San Francisco Bay Area to work from home if possible... Reuters Also reported by •The Verge •Zee News •CBS News •Business Insider
