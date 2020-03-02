Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Musician Grimes says tech billionaire Elon Musk's goals are very similar to Bernie Sanders' and that he's 'tangibly, visibly' solving the world's problems (TSLA)

Musician Grimes says tech billionaire Elon Musk's goals are very similar to Bernie Sanders' and that he's 'tangibly, visibly' solving the world's problems (TSLA)

Business Insider Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Musician Grimes says tech billionaire Elon Musk's goals are very similar to Bernie Sanders' and that he's 'tangibly, visibly' solving the world's problems (TSLA)· Grimes compared her boyfriend, Elon Musk, to Sen. Bernie Sanders, saying their goals are "very similar." 
· In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Grimes said that Musk's work on issues like climate change and space travel is "tangibly, visibly" making a difference, and that the government doesn't have the capacity to solve...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Grimes: Elon Musk's Billions Don't Bother, He Isn't 'Buying Yachts,'

Grimes: Elon Musk's Billions Don't Bother, He Isn't 'Buying Yachts,' 00:32

 JC Olivera/Getty Images Musician Grimes defended her boyfriend, tech billionaire Elon Musk, in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Grimes said that Musk, whose net worth hovers around $40 billion, spends all his money and energy on making the world a better place. "I admire it a lot. I think it's...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Grimes: Elon Musk's Billions Don't Bother, He Isn't 'Buying Yachts,' [Video]Grimes: Elon Musk's Billions Don't Bother, He Isn't 'Buying Yachts,'

JC Olivera/Getty Images Musician Grimes defended her boyfriend, tech billionaire Elon Musk, in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Grimes said that Musk, whose net worth hovers around $40 billion,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders [Video]Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent a frank email to staffers the morning after Super Tuesday. According to Politico, Lau said the campaign missed its goals and that the "decision is..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tech billionaire Elon Musk and musician Grimes are expecting a baby together. Here's where their relationship began and everything that's happened since. (TSLA)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk and musician Grimes are expecting a baby together. Here's where their relationship began and everything that's happened since. (TSLA)· Tesla CEO Elon Musk and musician Grimes have been dating since 2018, when they made their debut as a couple at the annual Met Gala.  · The couple has...
Business Insider

Elon Musk: How Central Florida firms can create innovative workplaces

Elon Musk thinks designing rockets is a “piece of cake.”  But both building a rocket and launching it — which his company does here in Central Florida —...
bizjournals Also reported by •Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aaa02930

معظم وقتي لوحدي  Musician Grimes says tech billionaire Elon Musk's goals are very similar to Bernie Sanders' and that he's 'tangibly… https://t.co/TTWBzBprpB 22 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Musician Grimes says tech billionaire Elon Musk’s goals are very similar to Bernie Sanders’ and that he’s ‘tangibly… https://t.co/DVjV1NsuWB 31 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Musician Grimes says tech billionaire Elon Musk's goals are very similar to Bernie Sanders' and that he's 'tangibly… https://t.co/MkGvJ0YMNg 31 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Musician Grimes says tech billionaire Elon Musk's goals are very similar to Bernie Sanders' and that he's 'tangibly… https://t.co/VYKIIfbSkG 31 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Musician Grimes says tech billionaire Elon Musk's goals are very similar to Bernie Sanders' and that he's 'tangibly… https://t.co/pcnP4S96z6 31 minutes ago

konstantinaBel3

Konstantina Beleli RT @businessinsider: Musician Grimes says tech billionaire Elon Musk's goals are very similar to Bernie Sanders' and that he's 'tangibly, v… 34 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Musician Grimes says tech billionaire Elon Musk's goals are very similar to Bernie Sanders' and that he's 'tangibly… https://t.co/1i3GnyzN2g 38 minutes ago

alexxxfal

Alexxx Grimes says Elon Musk's billions don't bother her because he isn't 'buying yachts,' and that she doesn't accept any… https://t.co/CxSGcwEdEX 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.