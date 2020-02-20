Global  

Nvidia acquires data storage and management platform SwiftStack

TechCrunch Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Nvidia today announced that it has acquired SwiftStack, a software-centric data storage and management platform that supports public cloud, on-premises and edge deployments. The company’s recent launches focused on improving its support for AI, high-performance computing and accelerated computing workloads, which is surely what Nvidia is most interested in here. “Building AI supercomputers is exciting […]
