Facebook recommends that all Bay Area employees work from home due to coronavirus fears (FB)

Business Insider Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Facebook recommends that all Bay Area employees work from home due to coronavirus fears (FB)· Facebook is "strongly" recommending that all Bay Area employees should work from home, starting on Friday, March 6.
· "This decision is based on our desire to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. The health and safety of our teams, their loved ones and our neighbors remain a top priority," a Facebook spokesperson told...
News video: Bay Area Schools Prepare Response To Coronavirus Outbreak

Bay Area Schools Prepare Response To Coronavirus Outbreak 01:51

 As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, Bay Area school systems are taking a hard look at what's the best way to keep their students safe. Devin Fehely reports. (3/2/20)

