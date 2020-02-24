Facebook removes Trump campaign's 'census' ads

Global  

Facebook has removed more than a thousand of Donald Trump's campaign ads for breaking its rules prohibiting misinformation related to the 2020 U.S. census. The ads, which were first reported by journalist Judd Legum, urged users to participate in the...
President Trump's reelection bid will soon soar to new heights as the campaign will invest in advertising on a blimp.

According to The Guardian, Mike Bloomberg has spent almost $45 million on Facebook ads and users see twice more ads from his campaign than all his opponents combined, including President Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats slammed Facebook for not stopping Republicans from posting misleading Census-like ads.
Facebook has taken down Donald Trump campaign ads that resemble the official census, that Democrats say would cause confusion.
