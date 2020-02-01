An employee at the Zuckerberg Chan Initiative tested positive for coronavirus
Friday, 6 March 2020 () · Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's charitable organization, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), has made it mandatory for all employees to work from home after a worker was diagnosed with coronavirus.
· The charity was founded in 2015 by Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.
· A CZI spokesperson told the Financial Times...
Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the ads will be used to provide information on the coronavirus. Users will receive up-to-date information on the disease when they do a search on the platform. The information itself will come directly...