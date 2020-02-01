An employee at the Zuckerberg Chan Initiative tested positive for coronavirus

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's charitable organization, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), has made it mandatory for all employees to work from home after a worker was diagnosed with coronavirus.

· The charity was founded in 2015 by Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.

· Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's charitable organization, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), has made it mandatory for all employees to work from home after a worker was diagnosed with coronavirus.· The charity was founded in 2015 by Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.· A CZI spokesperson told the Financial Times



