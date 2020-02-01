Global  

An employee at the Zuckerberg Chan Initiative tested positive for coronavirus

Business Insider Friday, 6 March 2020
An employee at the Zuckerberg Chan Initiative tested positive for coronavirus· Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's charitable organization, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), has made it mandatory for all employees to work from home after a worker was diagnosed with coronavirus. 
· The charity was founded in 2015 by Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.
· A CZI spokesperson told the Financial Times...
