Exclusive: Tencent-backed WeDoctor invites banks to lead $1 billion Hong Kong IPO, sources say

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
WeDoctor will push ahead with a Hong Kong listing and invite pitches from investments banks next week to lead an IPO valuing the Chinese healthcare platform at up to $10 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
