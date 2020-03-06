Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Mark Cuban backs ChatableApps, developer of a hearing assist app that removes background noise

Mark Cuban backs ChatableApps, developer of a hearing assist app that removes background noise

TechCrunch Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
ChatableApps, a U.K. startup commercialising the work of auditory neural signal processing researcher Dr Andy Simpson, has quietly picked up seed backing from Mark Cuban. The company has built a smartphone app that provides hearing assistance by removing background noise in near real-time. Alongside Simpson, the company’s co-founders are Brendan O’Driscoll, Aidan Sliney and George […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hubofml

HubofMachineLearning RT @Deep_In_Depth: Mark Cuban backs ChatableApps, developer of a hearing assist app that removes background noise – TechCrunch https://t.co… 3 hours ago

itsbenjamindoe

Benjamin Doe Mark Cuban backs ChatableApps, developer of a hearing assist app that removes background noise | TechCrunch https://t.co/U6BAXeizy7 12 hours ago

PT_Digital

Paton Tupper Digital Mark Cuban backs ChatableApps, developer of a hearing assist app that removes background noise… https://t.co/ply2JQKJBa 15 hours ago

CoderInc

Coder Mark Cuban backs ChatableApps, developer of a hearing assist app that removes background noise… https://t.co/WvaSLhYgBa 17 hours ago

mayur_shingote

Mayur Shingote RT @TechCrunch: Mark Cuban backs ChatableApps, developer of a hearing assist app that removes background noise https://t.co/98AqlmaCNM by @… 17 hours ago

alshawafmumin

Mumin Al Shawaf (I am Hiring) RT @alshawafmumin: Mark Cuban backs #ChatableApps, developer of a hearing assist app that removes background noise https://t.co/hBm2sUUZYN… 23 hours ago

dharmeshsb

dharmeshsb Mark Cuban backs ChatableApps, developer of a hearing assist app that removes background noise https://t.co/nOpz1bQO0d #startup 1 day ago

JeffersonFaudan

Jefferson Faudan Mark Cuban backs ChatableApps, developer of a hearing assist app that removes background noise https://t.co/p6SCaPs9mJ 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.