Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > How gamification is helping the insurance industry boost sales [Q&A]

How gamification is helping the insurance industry boost sales [Q&A]

betanews Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
How gamification is helping the insurance industry boost sales [Q&A]New research conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of SE2 and Life.io finds the vast majority of respondents would opt to share real-time wellness data with insurance companies through wearable devices in exchange for ongoing benefits like a lower insurance premium or wellness rewards. ​The data, based on results from more than 2,000 adults, also finds that people want their policies to be more interactive. Roughly two thirds (68 percent) say if a provider offered a policy that included elements of gamification to reward healthy lifestyle and wellness habits -- like badges for hitting certain milestones, a leaderboard, financial rewards -- they… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Are You Traveling on the Road to Medicare? [Video]Are You Traveling on the Road to Medicare?

If you're nearing 65 years old, Medicare enrollment may be in your future. Do you know the best options for your medical situation and your bank account? Sovereign Select can help you get informed and..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:22Published

Finding the Right Medicare Plan for Disabled Individuals [Video]Finding the Right Medicare Plan for Disabled Individuals

Whenever we hear the word “Medicare” many of our minds go directly to someone 65 or older, but they aren’t the only Medicare Beneficiaries. In fact, more than 9.1 Million of the 44 million..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bijonmehta

Bijon Mehta How gamification is helping the insurance industry boost sales [Q&A] https://t.co/BS3aTfjT07 via @BetaNews 5 days ago

joviannfeed

Jovi Umawing Beta News | "How gamification is helping the insurance industry boost sales [Q&A]" https://t.co/IMEpS772qW 6 days ago

blu_eventi

BluParthenopeEventi RT @SGestionale: Please always remind about the Privacy issues.. How gamification is helping the insurance industry boost sales [Q&A] https… 1 week ago

SGestionale

Knight Sergius Please always remind about the Privacy issues.. How gamification is helping the insurance industry boost sales [Q&A… https://t.co/nL5gCj0lLq 1 week ago

wodchis

Michael Wodchis How gamification is helping the insurance industry boost sales [Q&A] | BetaNews https://t.co/eNr08NRDMo 1 week ago

_Lifeio

Life.io How gamification is helping the insurance industry boost sales https://t.co/vKjFD00Nnx 1 week ago

PhimixC

phimix.com How gamification is helping the insurance industry boost sales [Q&A] #Insurance via https://t.co/jiTHgsRxYp https://t.co/9Pt0FtK4Vk 1 week ago

StopMalvertisin

Kimberly BetaNews | How gamification is helping the insurance industry boost sales [Q&A] https://t.co/krWgRyDsLk 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.