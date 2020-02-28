Global  

Here’s where you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S20

The Verge Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Here’s where you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S20Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra are available, following their announcement in early February. If you didn’t preorder, you can get one from numerous retailers and carrier stores around the country.

Below, you’ll find all of the carrier stores and retailers that are selling the phones. However, if you preordered one, it’s likely that you already received your phone. You can now redeem your free credit earned by ordering one before the March 6th cutoff date. Here’s how:

· Samsung is giving S20 buyers a $100 voucher to use at its online store. The S20 Plus will net you a $150 gift card, and the S20 Ultra comes with a $200 credit. Redeem your credit through the Shop Samsung app on iOS or Android by providing your proof of...
