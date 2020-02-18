Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Amazon’s in-house Smart Plug hits $13 with Alexa control (Reg. $25)

Amazon’s in-house Smart Plug hits $13 with Alexa control (Reg. $25)

9to5Toys Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Today only, Woot offers the Amazon Smart Plug for *$12.99 Prime shipped*. If you’re not a Prime member, a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. As a comparison, it typically sells for $25 with today’s deal besting the Amazon all-time low by $6. This is Amazon’s first foray in the competitive smart plug world, opting for an all-in-one design that doesn’t require an extra hub. It can be used to schedule lights, fans and more along with integrated Alexa voice support. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

more…

The post Amazon’s in-house Smart Plug hits $13 with Alexa control (Reg. $25) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Study Finds Smart Speakers Can Accidentally Activate Up To 19 Times Per Day [Video]Study Finds Smart Speakers Can Accidentally Activate Up To 19 Times Per Day

Wondering how often your smart speaker picks up on your conversations? A new study from Northeastern University says the devices can be accidentally triggered to start recording up to 19 times per day...

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:50Published

Smart Speaker Sales Hit New Record [Video]Smart Speaker Sales Hit New Record

Global smart speakers hit a new record last year with shipments of nearly 150 million units, a shocking 70 percent increase from 2018. According to Strategy Analytics, Amazon’s Echo device made up..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Get your smart home started with a smart plug — here are our favorites

Smart plugs may seem like a cheap party trick, like your attention-seeking friend who shushes the group to yell at Alexa to turn on the lamp. But they're great...
Mashable Also reported by •9to5Toys

Today’s Green Deals include the WiOn Energy-Saving Outdoor Plug for $12, more

Amazon offers the WiOn Outdoor Wi-Fi 3-outlet Smart Plug Plug for *$12.49 Primed shipped*. That’s good for $20 off the regular price at other retailers, an...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.