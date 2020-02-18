Amazon’s in-house Smart Plug hits $13 with Alexa control (Reg. $25)

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Today only, Woot offers the Amazon Smart Plug for *$12.99 Prime shipped*. If you’re not a Prime member, a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. As a comparison, it typically sells for $25 with today’s deal besting the Amazon all-time low by $6. This is Amazon’s first foray in the competitive smart plug world, opting for an all-in-one design that doesn’t require an extra hub. It can be used to schedule lights, fans and more along with integrated Alexa voice support. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



